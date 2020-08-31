Kendall Frost pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits while striking out five to lead Pope past Parkview in a non-region matchup on Saturday.
Bailey Cahpin and Kailey Martin each went 1-for-3 while Katie Ward added a run batted in.
Pope (7-3) hosts Osborne on Monday.
Thursday
Pope 9, Kell 5: Kaitlyn Wells was 4-for-4 including two homers and drove in three as the Lady Greyhounds remained perfect in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Jadyn Laneaux was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Natalie Klingler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kailey Martin added a hit and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.