MARIETTA — Kellie Avery did her homework before accepting the Sprayberry girls head coaching position a couple of years ago.
She looked into the accomplishments of the Sprayberry feeder program and was impressed by its seventh grade class, most notably current freshman Anna Vereen.
That ended up being a big selling point in taking a position.
When she talks about her 6-foot-1 forward, she compares her to another Cobb County standout post player Caliya Robinson.
The 6-3 Robinson played at Kell and McEachern. She helped McEachern win back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015 before becoming an All-Southeastern Conference selection at the University of Georgia. Robinson, a WBNA third round pick by the Indiana Fever, also finished her collegiate career with 292 blocks and 874 boards.
Avery knows Robinson all too well, having played McEachern multiple times her when she was an assistant at Hillgrove, and she sees Vereen as a second coming.
“She’s a young Caliya Robinson,” Avery said. “She can block like Robinson. She shoots like Robinson. I mean, she’s built like Robinson. When you see (Vereen) play, and the way she moves defensively, the way she loves to block shots, that is (Robinson).”
Vereen has been a welcome addition for the Lady Yellow Jackets after winning just two games as recently as two seasons ago and eight last year.
She has already made an impact during the first month of this season, helping Sprayberry to a 6-5 record and 3-3 in Region 6AAAAAA going into this weekend’s Campbell Holiday Classic. She can do it all inside the paint, averaging 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 blocks.
Sprayberry knew it had something special in Vereen during its scrimmage win over Cambridge. The Lady Yellow Jackets trailed by four points late in the fourth quarter when Vereen came up with four steals in short time, helping them rally and win the game by three.
Vereen has scored in double digits in eight of 11 games played this season. Her best offensive effort was 22 points in a 72-62 loss to Kell.
“I feel like I’m pretty good at layups and getting back on defense,” Vereen said. “I need to work on my offense and dribbling. There’s always room for improvement on shooting. I’m looking to improve and get better in all aspects.
Defensively, having Vereen gives Sprayberry the freedom to press more than a year ago. Avery said her size inside the paint is a mismatch against most region teams and Vereen is active with her hands as evident by her nine steals in Sprayberry’s 54-30 win at Osborne.
“I think being a freshman, she has enough confidence, not too much, but enough that elevates the team,” Avery said. “She gets along with the other girls and the chemistry is good right now.”
As the tallest girl at school growing up, Vereen first got into sports by choosing the wrong ones. After discovering that soccer, lacrosse, swimming and track was not for her, she gave basketball a shot.
It didn’t take her long to discover her advantage.
“I was taller than everybody on the court,” Vereen said. “I was also faster because I did track, so I had the determination to get better. I took it really seriously at the beginning.”
