SMYRNA – Not making enough free throws in the fourth quarter ended up costing Campbell.
The Spartans made just 3-of-9 attempts from the stripe in the fourth quarter and were 9-of-23 for the game, which prevented them from keeping their lead during the final minutes.
Woodland-Stockbridge took advantage with clutch shots down the stretch to prevail 54-50 in a Campbell Holiday Classic game at Gwyn-McClure Stadium.
"Free throw shooting hurt us," Campbell coach James Gwyn said. "We missed some big ones in the fourth quarter that would have probably helped us down the stretch. Some of that is mental. You just got to believe that you can make them."
The Wolfpack (11-2) outscored Campbell 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
David Clark led the Spartans (8-6) with 21 points, Dante Harrison chipped in with 17, and Ryan Ray pulled down 16 rebounds, but they needed more production from the foul line.
With Campbell leading by five points going into the fourth quarter, Woodland began chipping away. Ryan Grace and Christian Watkins hit back-to-back layups to cut it to one before Woodland was called for a technical. Clark hit one of two free throws to keep the Spartans in front.
The Wolfpack continued to pace Campbell early in the fourth before taking its first lead of the game at 46-44 on a 3-point play by Khadir Waajid with 4:04 left to play. Watkins later added a layup to increase the lead to six at the 2:30 mark.
Campbell cut the lead to two points with back-to-back layups by Clark and Harrison with 1:18 left, but its struggles from the free-throw line prevented the Spartans from tying.
Woodland sealed the win during the final seconds when Mason Lewis stole Ray's rebound from under the basket and banked it in.
Lewis led Woodland with 17 points and was 6-of-8 from inside the paint in the second half. Watkins finished with 14 and Waajid added 12.
Campbell got out in front early in the first quarter by going on a 10-0 run to take a 12-2 lead. Clark and Harrison accounted for all of the scoring from inside the paint.
