KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian fell victim to a Holy Innocents' fourth-quarter surge and fell 48-36 in the second round of the girls Class A-Private playoffs at Hughes Gym on Friday.
After losing an earlier matchup against the Lady Bears by 30-points, 64-34, in January, the Lady Eagles held a slight lead through most of the first three quarters. But Mount Paran was outscored by Holy Innocents' 16-4 in the first 3:31 of the fourth and was unable to regain the lead.
“I think we just got away from our game plan, just for a couple of minutes -- but that’s all it took,” Mount Paran Christian coach Stephanie Dunn said. “I felt like (Holy Innocents) never ran away with it. It was a close game, four to six point (lead) was going to be a lot in this game. It was a defensive battle. Both teams played really hard. They got a couple of good (3-pointers), a couple of good rebounds, and that was the difference in the game. So, it was unfortunate. We played hard and we played well. It was a defensive battle and they got the upper hand with a couple of good plays and that made the difference in the game.”
While Mount Paran (24-4) saw its season come to an end, Holy Innocents (11-6) advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at Deerfield-Windsor next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Kara Dunn scored 21 points to lead the way the Lady Eagles.
Olivia Hutcherson led the Lady Bears with 11 points.
Mount Paran led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at halftime and 29-28 at the conclusion of the third period.
Holy Innocents went on the attack at the beginning of the fourth as Cierra Foster drove in for a layup, Hutcherson hit a 3-pointer and Zaynah Preston made a jumper to give the Lady Bears a 35-29 lead with 6:34 remaining in the game.
Mount Paran trailed 37-33 with 5:21 to go when Holy Innocents' scored seven unanswered points, with Preston hitting a jumper and a 3-pointer and Hutcherson driving in for a layup for a 44-33 advantage -- the first double-digit lead of the game -- at the 3:29 mark.
Mount Paran scored the next five points on a jumper by Dunn and a 3-pointer by Katelynn Dunning to cut the Holy Innocents lead to 44-38 with 1:54 to go, but that’s as close as the Lady Eagles were able to get.
