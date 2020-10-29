Four Cobb County softball teams are making the trip to Columbus for a shot at winning a state championship.
If things go right, Pope, Lassiter, Harrison and Mount Paran Christian could combine to bring as many as three titles on the return trip.
This season, only the final four teams of each classification will be in Columbus due to coronavirus concerns. Previously, the final eight teams would make the trip.
Pope knows how to win a state championship, as it will return to Columbus with eyes on winning a second straight Class AAAAAA title. The Lady Greyhounds (26-6), who have made the final four six times since the 2012 season, will play Creekview on Friday.
Led by the pitching of Hallie Adams and Kendall Frost, Pope has won 20 of its last 23 games and is allowing only 2.5 runs per game, while the offense has provided nearly seven runs a game in support.
Pope advanced to the semifinals with series wins over South Paulding and Effingham County, following a first-round bye.
Creekview (25-5), which is on a 20-game winning streak, has been equally as dominant, scoring 9.4 runs per game while giving up 2.3. This will be the first meeting of the year between the programs.
If things fall right, it could be an all-Cobb County championship game Saturday, with Pope facing off against Region 6AAAAAA foe Lassiter.
Lassiter (17-8) is making its second trip to Columbus in the last three years, and it is looking for its first title since 2007. The Lady Trojans needed three games to get past Sequoyah in the first round, then swept series from Alexander and Lee County.
If Lassiter is to play for the championship, it would first have to get past perennial title contender Buford (30-6).
While Lassiter dropped down to Class AAAAAA this year and made the final four, Harrison has done the opposite and rose into Class AAAAAAA.
The Lady Hoyas (28-4) will be trying to win their second state championship in three years, after winning the Class AAAAAA title in 2018. They advanced to the final four by sweeping Campbell and then beating Parkview and Etowah in close Game 3s.
Grier Bruce has led a potent offense that is averaging nearly nine runs per game, with a team batting average of .378. Bruce leads the team with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs. Her .426 average is third on the team behind Emma Grace Walker's .510 and Sara Peterson's .427.
Bailey Rouse has also been on offensive leader, hitting .389 with eight homers and 37 RBIs.
As good as the offense has been, the Harrison pitching has been equally as good. Top starters Makenzie Kirby and Elizabth McAbee have combined to go 24-2 on the season.
The Lady Hoyas will face East Coweta (33-1) on Friday.
Mount Paran (24-4), making its first trip to the final four after being part of the final eight last season, has been led by Marian Collins, who is hitting .593 with three homers and 42 RBIs, including going 12-of-18 with 10 RBIs in the state playoffs.
Collins has been complemented by Sarah Hambrick, who is hitting .411 with a homer and 35 RBIs.
Mount Paran is coming off a unique series with Wesleyan. After winning Game 1 at home 3-0, Game 2 was suspended because of darkness. Overnight rain kept the series from being completed in Kennesaw, so the teams finished the series at Wesleyan, where the Lady Eagles won a deciding Game 3.
Mount Paran also swept Mount Pisgah Christian along the way, following a first-round bye. The Lady Eagles will face Prince Avenue Christian (25-9) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.