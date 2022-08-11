It was a busy week for Cobb County players in deciding where they are going to play their college football.
In all, four players -- Kennesaw Mountain's Connor Lew, Marietta teammates Christian Mathis and Devin Clark, and Whitefield Academy's Ayden Duncanson -- made their commitments.
The group was led by Lew, who will continue his career in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Miami.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound center had 25 Division I offers, but the four-star recruit selected the Hurricanes over other finalists Georgia, Clemson and Auburn.
Mathis and Clark will be heading to a couple of the top programs in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Mathis, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver, is heading to East Tennessee State, selecting the Buccaneers -- who advanced to the FCS quarterfinals last season -- over other such FCS programs as Alabama State, Grambling State and UT Martin.
Last year, Mathis caught 51 passes for 858 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 17.7 yards per catch. He is expected to the the No. 1 receiver for Marietta this season.
Clark will head to North Dakota State to play for the defending FCS national champion. The 6-3, 185-pound defensive back, who had 22 tackles and three interceptions a year ago, selected the Bison over Richmond and Morehouse, among others.
Duncanson announced he will be heading to East Carolina to play in the American Athletic Conference. The three-star recruit can play a bevy of positions, including quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back, but he is expected to play in the secondary when he gets to college.
The 6-2, 185-pound Duncanson caught 37 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also had 25 tackles and four interceptions. He selected East Carolina over 12 other Division I offers, including Power Five programs North Carolina, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. He also received offers from Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Navy, among others.
