Four players with Cobb County ties were selected during the final two days of Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft.
Ryan Webb, a former Pope High School star, was selected 125th overall by the Cleveland Indians in Monday’s fourth round.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound left-hander had a 3.60 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings during his four-year career at Georgia. During his senior season, Webb went 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA a team-high 82 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 59 2/3 innings over 11 starts.
However, Webb’s season, which began with him testing positive for COVID-19, ended in May with an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery.
Kennesaw State’s Jake Rice, a 6-1, 220-pound left-hander, was selected 258th overall in the ninth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rice served as the Owls’ ace during the 2021 season with a 9-2 record, 1.97 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 24 walks in 74 2/3 innings. A graduate transfer from Presbyterian, he was an ASUN first-team all-conference honoree.
Rice’s primary catcher with the Owls, former Sprayberry High School standout Tyler Tolve, was selected 517th overall in the 17th round by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
The 6-2, 180-pound Tolve, a third-year sophomore, batted .319 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs.
The New York Mets selected former McEachern High School standout Keyshawn Askew in the 10th round, with the 292nd overall selection.
Askew is coming off his redshirt sophomore season at Clemson, where the 6-4, 190-pound left-hander was 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 11 walks in 57 innings over 11 starts.
While Webb and Rice will be moving on to the next level, Tolve and Askew will have the option to return to their college teams.
This year’s draft was limited to 20 rounds over the course of three days.
North Cobb catcher was selected 12th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the first round and could potentially team up with former Mount Paran Christian star Taylor Trammell, who was promoted to the big club this spring.
Ford was the fourth Cobb County product in the last six years to be selected in the top 15 of the draft, joining Dansby Swanson (No. 1, 2015), Tyler Stephenson (No. 11, 2015) and Josh Lowe (No. 13, 2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.