Harrison is set to move up, while Wheeler, Lassiter and Kennesaw Mountain could be making the move down to a lower classification according to the Georgia High School Association.
The GHSA on Tuesday released its reclassification numbers for the 2020-22 school years, and the four Cobb County schools were placed in different classifications.
Harrison will move up to Class AAAAAAA starting next fall. Based on enrollment numbers, the school will have 2,717 students, placing it 33rd of the largest 47 schools in the state that make up the top classification.
If the GHSA wants to keep the regions as consistent as possible after the changes, it appears Harrison could simply take the spot in Region 3AAAAAA left by Kennesaw Mountain's expected departure. The Hoyas would join the other north and west Cobb schools -- McEachern, Hillgrove, Marietta, North Cobb -- along with North Paulding.
Wheeler is expected to be the largest school in Class AAAAAA, with an enrollment of 2,654. Lassiter's expected enrollment dropped to 2,340, and Kennesaw Mountain's dropped to 2,262.
It will make for an interesting situation when teams are placed into new regions next month. With the three schools dropping in classification, it would give Cobb County eight Class AAAAAA teams. Currently, five Cobb schools share Region 6AAAAAA with three Cherokee County schools and Dalton, while Pope is an outlier in Region 7AAAAAA with Dunwoody, North Atlanta and six north Fulton County schools.
Rome and Carrollton, Paulding County and East Paulding are all set to make the move to Class AAAAAA, leaving its current Class AAAAA region with Kell. Considering the map of the Longhorns' current region, a new Cobb-dominant region could feature Kennesaw Mountain, Osborne, South Cobb, Allatoona, Rome, Carrollton, Paulding County, South Paulding and East Paulding.
That could leave a possible Cherokee- and Cobb-dominated region of Wheeler, Lassiter, Pope, Dalton, River Ridge, Creekview, Sequoyah, Cambridge and North Atlanta.
With Wheeler and Lassiter are set to drop to Class AAAAAA, that could leave Walton as the only east Cobb school in the largest classification. It could set up a new Region 4AAAAAAA that could include Walton, Cherokee, Etowah, Woodstock, Roswell and former region rival Milton.
Wheeler, Lassiter and Kennesaw Mountain are not necessarily bound to Class AAAAAA. The schools have until Nov. 11 to appeal their classifications and a move to Class AAAAAAA.
Schools in Class A and Class AAAAAAA were classified based only on their enrollment numbers, because the rules adopted by the GHSA executive committee do not allow schools to be forced up into Class AAAAAAA or out of Class A because of the 2.0 multiplier placed on out of zone students.
Other programs of note scheduled to make a change include Gainesville jumping to Class AAAAAAA. Westlake is moving down and Buford moving up to Class AAAAAA. Cartersville, Blessed Trinity, St. Pius X and Calhoun will move up, while M.L. King and Northview drop to Class AAAAA. Mays and Stephenson will drop to Class AAAA and Sandy Creek is expected to drop to Class AAA.
GHSA
RECLASSIFICATION
2020-2022
|CLASS AAAAAAA
|SCHOOL
|2019 ENROLLMENT
|OUT OF ZONE
|RECLASSIFICATION COUNT
|CAMPBELL
|2923
|454
|3377
|NORTH COBB
|2829
|244
|3073
|CHEROKEE
|2816
|51
|2867
|WALTON
|2655
|6
|2661
|MARIETTA
|2518
|77
|2595
|ETOWAH
|2473
|65
|2538
|PEBBLEBROOK
|2423
|342
|2765
|MCEACHERN
|2412
|154
|2566
|HARRISON
|2350
|367
|2717
|HILLGROVE
|2347
|219
|2566
|WOODSTOCK
|2336
|24
|2360
|CLASS AAAAAA
|WHEELER
|2179
|475
|2654
|LASSITER
|2070
|270
|2340
|KENNESAW MOUNTAIN
|1839
|423
|2262
|OSBORNE
|2180
|58
|2238
|SOUTH COBB
|2005
|233
|2238
|POPE
|1943
|139
|2082
|SEQUOYAH
|2030
|49
|2079
|CREEKVIEW
|2021
|36
|2057
|RIVER RIDGE
|1953
|85
|2038
|ALLATOONA
|1785
|219
|2004
|SPRAYBERRY
|1778
|103
|1881
|CLASS AAAAA
|KELL
|1502
|185
|1687
|CLASS A-PRIVATE
|MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN
|412
|317
|729
|NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN
|360
|306
|666
|WALKER
|358
|307
|665
|WHITEFIELD ACADEMY
|295
|249
|544
|MOUNT BETHEL CHRISTIAN
|161
|4
|165
