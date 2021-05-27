Former squash world champion David Palmer will be in Marietta on June 4 to play an exhibition match against two-time Indian champion Saurav Ghosal.
The match is being hosted by Jonathan McMurry and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Old School Brewery and Squash Club.
“These two pros are in town (for a youth camp),” McMurry said. “You know, the kids come in and they teach them squash, so they’re sort of doing it as a favor to me.”
The match serves as a prelude for the 2021 South State Bank Marietta Open, which is coming back after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s sort of an official announcement of the return on the South State Bank,” McMurry said. “It’s at some level a publicity stunt, but it’s also a very happy thing that a former world champion is coming to play in Marietta.”
The Old School Brewery and Squash Club is actually located in McMurry’s guesthouse, where he has had a squash court since 2015.
“The court is at my guest house,” he said. “A mutual friend asked me if they could stay there, so they’re playing a match.”
The 2021 South State Bank Marietta Open will take place Sept. 8-12 at Old School Brewery and Squash Club. The event will host squash professionals from around the world and is a Challenger 20 tournament that will be a fundraiser for Good Samaritan Health Center at Cobb.
“We raised over $12,000 for Good Samaritan (in 2019),” McMurry said. “The whole idea is we want to do it again, bigger, better, and have more money raised for the charity.”
