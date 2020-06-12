Excitement was all former Walton baseball standout Michael Guldberg could express when his name was read Thursday night as the 98th pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
In a split second, the junior outfielder jumped from being a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket to a member of the Oakland Athletics' organization, and it left him speechless.
“I felt so thankful and so blessed and so excited all at the same time,” said Guldberg, who became the 30th Walton product to be drafted through the program's rich tradition of talent. “There are a million people that have helped me through this process and that have helped me from the time I was a little kid, and it has just been an amazing journey.”
An MLB.com analysis said the 6-foot, 171-pound “Guldberg is a versatile outfielder who projects to stick at one of the corner outfield spots.”
Before turning his focus to college, Guldberg flourished at Walton.
As a junior, he helped lead the Raiders to the Class AAAAAA state championship and earned a spot as the 11th-ranked shortstop prospect in the country. He is one of five players from that title team to have been drafted, joining Luke Bartnicki, Jason Rooks, Zac Kristofak and Carter Kieboom.
Guldberg and Bartnicki were teammates at Georgia Tech the last two years, while Rooks is at Virginia Tech. Kristofak is in the Los Angeles Angels' organization after a standout career at Georgia, while Kieboom made his major league debut with the Washington Nationals last season.
“He was very coachable. One of the best players I’ve had come through the program,” longtime Walton coach Shane Amos said of Guldberg. “He always had fun and was a great leader.”
Once at Georgia Tech, it was clear Guldberg was a talented baseball player.
He started 10 games as a freshman before hurting his shoulder midway through the season. After recovering, Guldberg posted a stellar sophomore stat line, leading the Yellow Jackets with a .355 batting average, which was second-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he quickly became the team's primary designated hitter.
In the short time Guldberg was able to take the field during the 2020 season, he posted an ACC-leading .450 average and struck out only three times in 60 at-bats. For his career, he struck out only 41 times, and his career average of .374 puts him eighth on the Georgia Tech all-time list. He also had three home runs and drove in 50 in 104 career games.
Guldberg said the performance he gave every time he walked on the field helped make his childhood dream into a reality. He said hearing his name called was a dream come true, and he wants to thank everyone who helped him along the way.
“I just want to thank my parents, my coaches and everyone involved, and just thank God for this opportunity,” Guldberg said.
