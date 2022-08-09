Georgia Tech left-hander Luke Bartnicki signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Mets, it was announced Tuesday.
Bartnicki, a junior from Walton High School, became the ninth Yellow Jacket this summer to sign a professional contract after eight were selected in the Major League Baseball draft. He joins Georgia Tech teammate Kevin Parada, a first-round pick, in signing with the Mets.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Bartnicki filled a variety of roles in his four years at Georgia Tech. Primarily used in relief, he made 71 appearances and five starts, working to a 6-5 record and 5.89 ERA overall.
In 2022, Bartnicki made 10 appearance with two starts, going 2-1 with a 9.24 ERA and striking out 12 over 12 2/3 innings.
As the Yellow Jackets' primary closer in 2021, Bartnicki earned seven of his eight career save. Over the course of 102 1/3 innings of work in his career, he finished with 102 strikeouts and 67 earned runs allowed.
Bartnicki's best year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when he recorded a 1.76 ERA as a starter in three games to begin the 2020 season. In 15 1/3 innings that year, he allowed just three earned runs, seven hits and had 17 strikeouts, holding hitters to a .137 average at the plate.
Bartnicki went to college after being a 28th-round selection of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.
Bartnicki's signing follows the signings of each of the three Cobb County products who were taken during the 20 rounds of June's major league draft.
Kennesaw State slugger Josh Hatcher, a 10th-round selection, and Mercer pitcher Jackson Kelley, a Walker School alum who went in the 12th round, both came to terms with the Texas Rangers.
Walker shortstop Omari Daniel came to terms with the Minnesota Twins after being selected in the 14th round, foregoing a scholarship from Oregon. Daniel is currently sidelined, however, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2021.
