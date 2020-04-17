Former McEachern star Te'a Cooper will be joining her third team in as many years, but this time it will be in the WNBA.
Cooper was the sixth pick of the second round, 18th overall, by the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, and joins a roster with league standouts Diana Taurasi, Brittany Griner and Skyler Diggins-Smith.
Cooper had a breakout season this year after her transfer from South Carolina to Baylor. Playing as a graduate transfer, she averaged a career-high 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
"The move to Baylor for her final college season was ideal for Cooper," said ESPN WNBA Draft analyst Charlie Creme. "She blossomed as point guard on both ends of the floor, setting career highs in points, assists and, most importantly, assist-to-turnover ratio."
Cooper hit her stride mid-season when she scored a career-high 32 points against Oklahoma, and followed it up with a standout performance on national television.
The Lady Bears traveled to Storrs, Connecticut to take on UConn and their then 98-game home winning streak. Cooper scored a game-high 27 points, which included seven made free throws in the last two minutes. In that game, she added six rebounds and five assists in the 74-58 over the No. 1 Huskies.
"They said I had a great year and that I was able to play on both ends of the floor," Cooper told ESPN.com before the draft. "(The WNBA coaches) told me they've seen a completely different player than they have seen in the past,"
She joins a rookie class in Phoenix that includes first-round pick Jocelyn Willoughby, a small forward from Virginia, and Stella Johnson, a 2,000-point scoring shooting guard from Rider.
Cooper will have her work cut out for her as she joins a backcourt that includes Taurasi and Diggins-Smith along with Bria Hartley, Sophie Cunningham, Yvonne Turner and Johnson. But that doesn't seem to phase the 23-year-old.
"I'm proud of myself (for this season)," Cooper said. "But I have so much to learn. I need to keep working on what I can."
ESPN WNBA Draft analyst Graham Hays liked the Mercury's selection of Cooper.
"She helped her stock as a senior, finding a good fit in her third college stop and showing off both her shooting skills and efficient playmaking," he said. "The backcourt is crowded in Phoenix with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Bria Hartley arriving, but this could be a nice value pick.
