Mercer redshirt senior Jada Lewis, a former McEachern High School standout, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Four first team Thursday.
Lewis will graduate with her master's degree in higher education leadership later this month, after posting perfect 4.0 grade-point average this year. She graduated summa cum laude from Georgia State last spring with a 4.02 GPA, majoring in journalism and minoring in sociology.
“What a great honor this is,” Mercer coach Susie Gardner said in a release. “This award is an example of what a great academic institution Mercer is and how dedicated our women’s basketball players are to winning championships and excelling in the classroom. I could not be prouder of Jada!”
Earlier this spring, Lewis was one of 30 student-athletes to be named candidates for the Senior CLASS Award for academics. She was recognized by the Southern Conference for her performances this season by being named to the all-SoCon second team by the coaches and to the all-conference third team by the media.
Lewis played a vital role in Mercer’s SoCon championship season by not only running the point but also emerging as one of the team’s most reliable deep threats. She averaged 14.2 points and 3.5 assists per game to rank fifth and third in the SoCon, respectively.
Lewis had one of her most productive collegiate seasons in her first year with the Bears after transferring from Georgia State, scoring at the second-highest rate of her career. She also had the second-best long-range shooting season of her career, making 47 of 133 (35.3%) shots from beyond the arc.
Additionally, Lewis' 91 assists set a new single-season personal best, and her 1.90 assist-turnover ratio was by far the best in her career. Lewis scored in double figures a team-high 22 team, while going for at least 20 points four times.
Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced May 28.
