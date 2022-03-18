McEachern's Denim Deshields (22) drives to the hoop against Collins Hill's Sacha Washington(33) during their GHSA AAAAAAA Tournament Elite Eight game Tuesday, March 1, 2021 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. (Photo: Will Fagan)
McEachern's Denim Deshields (22) drives to the hoop against Collins Hill's Sacha Washington(33) during their GHSA AAAAAAA Tournament Elite Eight game Tuesday, March 1, 2021 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. (Photo: Will Fagan)
McEachern graduate Denim DeShields announced via Twitter on Thursday that she will be taking her talents to UAB.
DeShields, who graduated from McEachern in 2021, originally committed to Indiana State out of high school, but a coaching change within the Sycamores' program led her to go to La Lumiere School, a prep school in Indiana, for a season.
The season appears to have paid off.
“She’s elevated her game,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “She’s developed a better jump shot, and everyone on the team is a leader, which helps her become a stronger leader as a result.”
During her time at McEachern, DeShields had the reputation of being a strong leader both on and off the court.
“She came in freshman year as a leader,” Arthur said. “She is a smart student, very competitive, was the captain for all four years, and had a strong presence on and off the court that helped her become the strong leader.”
DeShields said she has also benefited from her teammates.
“I’ve always been surrounded by hard workers,” said DeShields, who averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists as a senior during the 2020-21 season at McEachern. “They help push me into being better and better each day.”
DeShields is the latest in a line of athletic standouts in her family.
Her father, Delino DeShields, spent 13 seasons as a Major League Baseball player and is now first base coach for the Cincinnati Reds, and her brother, Delino DeShields Jr,, is a seven-year major leaguer who is in camp with the Miami Marlins. Her sister, Diamond DeShields, plays for the WNBA's Chicago Sky, who she helped lead to a championship last year.
“(Diamond) went through a lot of things that the public doesn’t know about,” Denim DeShields said. “Just seeing her persevere played a big role in how I am as a person and on the court.”
DeShields had no doubts about the decision she made.
“It’s the best experience of my life,” she said. “I never had to question myself about it.”
Going into UAB, DeShields will have to start from the ground up, but neither she nor Arthur hold any doubt that she will succeed in the program.
“I think I will fit into it very well,” DeShields said. “I’ve met some of the players of the team and we just kind of clicked.”
Arthur said she has spoken to UAB coach Randy Norton and thinks it will be a good fit for DeShields "since the coaching style complements her skills, and she was telling me how she likes the team.”
