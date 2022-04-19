Tremayne Anchrum Jr. was celebrated for his football achievements Monday as Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman presented the McEachern High School graduate with a proclamation during a city council meeting.

The proclamation presented by Thurman deemed April 18 as Tre Anchrum Day in the Powder Springs.

The 23-year-old Anchrum, a 2015 graduate of McEachern, guaranteed himself a Super Bowl ring as a reserve offensive lineman for the champion Los Angeles Rams. Anchrum, who was also an all-Atlantic Coast Conference offensive lineman and two-time national champion at Clemson, was also celebrated by Powder Springs officials for his accomplishments and inspiring examples of commitment to excellence.

Anchrum was joined Monday by family, including his father, McEachern boys basketball coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr.

