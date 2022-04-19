Powder Springs Mayor Albert Thurman presents former McEachern High School standout and current member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Tremayne Anchrum Jr. a proclamation announcing April 18 to be Trey Anchrum Day in the city. Anchrum, who was also an All-ACC offensive lineman and a two-time national champion with the Clemson Tigers, was celebrated for his accomplishments and inspiring examples of commitment to excellence.
Former McEachern High School football standout Tremayne Anchrum Jr., second from left, is joined by, from left, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, Councilwomen Patricia Wisdom and Doris Dawkins and Councilmen Henry Lust and Dwayne Green.
Special - City of Powder Springs
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. was celebrated for his football achievements Monday as Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman presented the McEachern High School graduate with a proclamation during a city council meeting.
The proclamation presented by Thurman deemed April 18 as Tre Anchrum Day in the Powder Springs.
The 23-year-old Anchrum, a 2015 graduate of McEachern, guaranteed himself a Super Bowl ring as a reserve offensive lineman for the champion Los Angeles Rams. Anchrum, who was also an all-Atlantic Coast Conference offensive lineman and two-time national champion at Clemson, was also celebrated by Powder Springs officials for his accomplishments and inspiring examples of commitment to excellence.
Anchrum was joined Monday by family, including his father, McEachern boys basketball coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr.
