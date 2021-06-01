After spending the 2020 season on the Bayou, former Marietta High School football star Arik Gilbert ultimately decided that home is where the heart is.
Gilbert, a decorated recruit from Marietta's 2019 state championship team, announced Tuesday that he would be transferring to Georgia.
"I believe it was a smart decision to come home," the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end told the Dawgs247 website. "I wanted to be with and near my family. I have been missing all of family and now both of my grandmothers will be able see me play in person, too.”
Gilbert comes to Athens from LSU, following a freshman season in which he had 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions over eight games. Gilbert, however, opted out of the remainder of the Tigers' season on Dec. 9.
Gilbert entered the transfer portal and initially transferred to Florida at the end of January, but he reconsidered and decommitted from the Gators about a month later.
Gilbert was a sought-after recruit from programs around the nation before initially picking LSU in October 2019. It was part of a momentous senior season in which he had 102 receptions for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns during Marietta’s run to the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Gilbert earned a multitude of awards for his performance, including being named the 2019 National Football Player of the Year and 2019-20 National Boys Athlete of the Year by Gatorade.
At Georgia, Gilbert is set to join a pass-catching corps that includes fellow Cobb County products Dominick Blaylock (Walton), Steven Peterson (Harrison) and Rylan Goede (Kennesaw Mountain).
