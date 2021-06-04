Nosa Eguae played defensive end for three years at Auburn and then had a brief run with the Atlanta Falcons.
After struggling to find a job for his post-football career, Egua got his opportunity as a business manager in the advanced surgery division of Baxter Healthcare in Chicago.
Now, Eguae is preparing for another obstacle — running in a marathon.
The Chicago Marathon is scheduled to be run Oct. 10. It will be the 43rd running of the race, lining up with the jersey number of one of his former teammates at Auburn, the late Philip Lutzenkirchen.
Lutzenkirchen was an all-state tight end at Lassiter before going on to play the position for four years at Auburn from 2009-12. He helped the Tigers reach the BCS national championship by catching the go-ahead touchdown pass from Cam Newton early in the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl game against Alabama.
Eguae and Lutzenkirchen were teammates for three years, and Eguae said they would go against one another in practice every day. Along with that, they graduated in the same year, both being communications majors.
Eguae, however felt the pain that many felt when Lutzenkirchen died June 29, 2014. He was a passenger in a crash just outside of LaGrange in which the driver was drunk.
“Every room that Philip walked into, (when) he left the room was better,” Eguae said. “It wasn’t better because he was the loudest guy in the room, but I think he was the most intentional. It was most intentional about ensuring that people understood just how much they were valued.”
Later that year after Lutzenkirchen’s death, his father, Mike, founded the Lutzie 43 Foundation, an organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving, attempting to decrease the number of deaths involving drunk drivers.
Mike Lutzenkirchen said the marathon presents a unique opportunity to raise money and awareness for their program.
“Everything we do films around No. 43,” he said. “We got together and thought, ‘Wow, it’s the 43rd anniversary. You only get to do that once, and I’ll bet you we could raise money promoting that on behalf of the foundation.’”
Eguae, who joined the Lutzie 43 Foundation’s board of directors in 2020, will run the marathon with Lindsay White, a friend of Philip’s. She is an experienced marathon runner, and Eguae said that she has been a big help in preparing for this marathon.
“There’s a lot that Lindsay helps me out with — just understanding the nutrition part of while you’re running and having the water readily available — and controlling that pace in your heart to make sure that you continue for long durations of time,” Eguae said. “(I’ve learned) a lot from her on how to take care of my body and to be able to put this much wear and tear on it.”
Eguae said that it has been a long journey preparing for this race. He said he started running seriously at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and slowly started running more and more as the weeks passed.
By August, he could run a half-marathon distance of 13.1 miles.
Eguae also lost a lot of weight while training. Up to almost 300 pounds at one point. Eguae said that the goal is to get to 250 pounds by the day of the marathon. He has only 10 more pounds to go.
“I think is just being mindful that I can’t eat the way I used to,” Eguae said.
“(I also) do a lot of yoga, which is good on my joints, and just to practice mind, body and spirit, holistic, and to take care of my body so I can reach and push the limits and push out of my comfort zone.”
Eguae said he does not care what place he gets in the race, as long as he spreads the message of the Lutzie 43 Foundation.
Lutzenkirchen said he hopes the marathon will go a long way towards getting the number of roadway drunk-driving deaths to zero. The organization’s motto — 43 key seconds — has been important to Lutzenkirchen, and he hopes more people will hear about it.
“Our whole purpose of where we’ve migrated the foundation is to create a national symbol through our ‘43 key seconds’ logo with a countdown before you start any vehicle, regardless of what type of vehicle, regardless of driving experience or where you’re located,” Lutzenkirchen said. “If you take 43 key seconds before you start the vehicle, be sure that you’ve got a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes.”
For more information, or to donate to the Lutzie 43 Foundation, visit Lutzie43.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.