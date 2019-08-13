After one year at Notre Dame, former Lassiter defensive back Derrik Allen will return to the Atlanta area to play for Georgia Tech.
Allen made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
“Sincere thank you to Coach Kelly and ND Football for giving me a chance to pursue my dreams,” Allen tweeted. “To all my teammates, coaches, and University faculty & staff thank you. I’m a better student athlete and young man than when I arrived. For personal reasons I have made the very tough decision to transfer. My family and I prayed on this and asked God to order my steps and it became very clear - no matter how far you go or how long you stay, there’s no place like home! I am committed to Georgia Tech!”
According to 247Sports, Allen was a four-star prospect and the No. 106 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class. He was the No. 9-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 14 overall prospect in Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Allen did not appear in a game for Notre Dame last season.
In his senior season for Lassiter, Allen recorded 54 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and seven passes defended, despite playing in only eight games.
Allen was selected to participate in Nike’s 2017 “The Opening” as a junior and the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior.
Cobb County could be well-represented in the Georgia Tech secondary in the coming years, with Allen joining former McEachern standout Jaytlin Askew, who is entering his junior season at cornerback for the Yellow Jackets.
Allen becomes the sixth transfer to sign with Georgia Tech in the 2019 recruiting class, joining guard Jared Southers, cornerback Myles Sims, defensive end Antonneous Clayton, wide receiver Marquez Ezzard, and tight end Tyler Davis. Sims, Clayton, and Ezzard are also former four-star recruits.
It is currently unknown if Allen will apply for a waiver to play immediately or sit out the 2019 season and lose a year of eligibility.
