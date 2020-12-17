The Chicago Cubs recently hired former Atlanta Braves outfielder and Kennesaw State alum Willie Harris as their new third base coach.
Before embarking on a 12-year major league career, Harris came to Kennesaw State in 1998 as a transfer from Middle Georgia College. He became a first-team all-conference player in the Division II Peach Belt Conference and a third-team American Baseball Coaches Association All-American in 1999.
Originally from the south Georgia town of Cairo, Harris reached the Division II World Series with Kennesaw State in 1999, in a season where he hit for a .365 average with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. He also stole 40 bases in the single season he played for the Owls.
Harris was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 24th round of the 1999 MLB draft, becoming the first player under coach Mike Sansing to be drafted. He made his major league debut in 2001 and was then traded to the Chicago White Sox.
Harris hit his first major league home run as a member of the White Sox in 2002 and contributed to the team in both the infield and outfield. He hit a crucial pinch-hit single in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series and scored the only run in the championship-clinching win when Jermaine Dye's RBI single brought Harris around to score.
Harris became the starting left fielder for his hometown Atlanta Braves in 2007, an on July 21 of that year, he became the first Braves' player in over 35 years to go 6-for-6 in a nine-inning game. His day included two triples, making him the first National League player to hit two triples in a six-hit performance in 118 years.
Harris went on to find most of his success the next season with the Washington Nationals, where he hit a career-best 13 home runs. His inside-the-park home run on Sept. 24, 2010 was the first hit by a Nationals player since the franchise's relocation from Montreal.
Harris went on to play for the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds before retiring in 2012. He finished his 12-year career as a .238 hitter with 39 home runs, 212 RBIs and 107 stolen bases.
Since retiring, Harris has transitioned into a coaching role, serving as manager of the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2018 and, most recently, baserunning and outfield coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds.
Harris replaces Will Venable, who became the bench coach for the Boston Red Sox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.