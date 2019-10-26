Selected with the 66th overall pick, former Kennesaw State standout Nick Masterson was drafted to the NBA G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday afternoon.
Masterson became the first Kennesaw State player drafted in the NBA's developmental league.
Masterson, who spent the last year playing overseas with Netherlands-based Aris Leeuwarden, remains the greatest 3-point shooter in Kennesaw State's Division I history, finishing his time as an Owl shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. He is one of three Owls in program history to sink more than 200 career 3s, ranking second all-time with 217.
As senior season, Masterson led the NCAA by shooting 54.7% from 3-point range. He finished his career with 1,119 points.
A 2017-18 second-team all-ASUN Conference selection, Masterson was also named the ASUN Scholar of the Year his senior year, while being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team his junior and senior seasons.
Masterson and the Mad Ants, an affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will begin the 2019-20 season Nov. 8.
