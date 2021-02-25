After a brief flirtation with the NFL, Bronson Rechsteiner is taking up the family business.
The former Kennesaw State football standout signed a developmental deal with World Wrestling Entertainment and will look to follow in the footsteps of his father and uncle, the famed Steiner Brothers tag team.
The 23-year-old Rechsteiner, a Woodstock native and graduate of Etowah High School, has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The facility serves as a training ground for up-and-coming wrestlers and a place for more proven wrestlers to hone their crafts.
"It's official!!" Rechsteiner tweeted Wednesday.
As he begins his training with WWE, Rechsteiner will look to gradually ascend the ranks. Most wrestlers at the Performance Center eventually appear with WWE's NXT brand before ultimately reaching the main roster and appearing on either of the company's main shows, "Raw" or "SmackDown."
Among the successful alumni of the Performance Center is Sprayberry High School product Austin Watson, known in the ring as Xavier Woods.
Rechsteiner is the youngest of three sons of Robert Rechsteiner, known professionally as Rick Steiner, and a nephew of Scott Rechsteiner, also known by the Steiner surname. The Steiner Brothers won numerous tag team and individual championships for a variety of organizations -- most notably the then-World Wrestling Federation and Atlanta-based World Championship Wrestling.
After his retirement, Rick Steiner entered real estate sales and is a longtime member of the Cherokee County Board of Education, while Scott Steiner still wrestles occasionally and has two sons, Brock and Brandon, who are two-sport standouts at Etowah.
A football standout and a state championship wrestler at Etowah, Bronson Rechsteiner turned his focus to football at Kennesaw State.
After mainly playing special teams and defense as a freshman in 2016, he transitioned to offense before the 2017 season and flourished as a running back with the Owls. As a senior in 2019, he rushed for a team-high 909 yards and seven touchdowns, highlighted by a team-record 221 yards against Missouri State.
In the spring of 2020, Rechsteiner signed with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent fullback, but he was released in August.
Rechsteiner had dabbled with training as a pro wrestler with his father and others during his football career and made his official debut in October at an independent wrestling show in Ringgold.
