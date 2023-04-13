New South Florida men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has signed a six-year deal, $7.35 million contract with the school that includes a staff salary pool of $1 million for the upcoming season.
Additionally, USF will pay the buyout of $488,120 that Abdur-Rahim owes to Kennesaw State, his previous employer.
The contract, signed March 29, was released Wednesday after a public records request. Abdur-Rahim, whose astounding four-year transformation of the Kennesaw State program culminated with a 26-9 record and NCAA Tournament berth last season, was formally introduced as the Bulls’ 11th coach on March 30.
Including his annual $500,000 base salary and additional compensation and benefits (media appearances, fundraising, promotional activities, etc.), Abdur-Rahim will make $1.1 million in Year 1, with that figure increasing to $1.35 million the final year. His staff salary pool remains at $1 million the first two years, and ultimately tops out at $1.05 million.
Abdur-Rahim would owe USF $2 million if he departs before March 31, 2024. That buyout ultimately falls to $500,000 in the final year of the deal. If USF fires Abdur-Rahim without cause, the Bulls owe him 20 weeks of his $500,000 base salary.
Performance bonuses include $25,000 for a 20-win season, $25,000 each for conference regular-season and tournament titles, $25,000 for an NCAA Tournament berth and $15,000 for an NIT bid. A national title earns Abdur-Rahim an additional $100,000.
Unlike the deal signed by new football coach Alex Golesh in December, no clause exists in the event the Bulls join a Power Five conference. In Golesh’s deal, the school and coach agreed to renegotiate the salary if USF joins such a conference, but Golesh’s raise will be at least $1 million annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.