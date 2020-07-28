Former Kennesaw Mountain standout Tyler Stephenson made a great first impression in the major leagues and has another former Cobb County star to help thank for it.
Stephenson, who was called up to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, made his debut in the seventh inning Monday night against the Chicago Cubs. In his first at-bat, he hit the second pitch he saw over the left-centerfield fence 415-feet for a home run.
Stephenson, selected by the Reds with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2015 draft, became the 126th player in Major League Baseball history to hit a home run in his first at-bat and he did it off former Pope High School star Duane Underwood, who was making his second relief appearance of the season.
"I can't even explain it," Stephenson told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "The funny thing is Duane Underwood, he's actually a local Atlanta guy, so it's pretty funny how it all lined up, another local Atlanta guy that I'm facing for the first time. Sure enough, he throws me a first-pitch curveball and I get a fastball out over the middle of the plate and I'm on time, I hit it. And after that, I don't know what happened. It's just pretty incredible."
Stephenson became only the third in Reds history to homer in his first at-bat and the first since Ted Tappe in 1950. The only other Red to do it was Clyde Vollmer in 1942.
Stephenson would come to the plate two more times as the Reds tried to rally from an 8-1 deficit over the last three innings. In the eighth, he singled and came around to score. In the ninth, Stephenson drew a bases-loaded walk from former Atlanta Braves closer Craig Kimbrel.
For the game, Stephenson finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored twice. The only way his debut could have gotten better is if the Reds would have won the game. The Cubs held on for an 8-7 victory.
