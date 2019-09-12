James Wade, a former Kennesaw State men's basketball player and now coach of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, was named the WNBA's Coach of the Year on Wednesday.
Wade, who played for the Owls form 1996-98, is the first Chicago coach to earn the honor in the franchise's 14-year history. He received 27 votes from a national panel of 43 sports writers and broadcasters.
In the 44-year-old Wade's first season as a WNBA head coach, the Sky finished with a 20-14 record to earn the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Wade led the Sky to a seven-win improvement from last season, and the third-best record in franchise history.
During the regular season, Chicago ranked second in the WNBA in points (84.6 ppg) and assists (21.6 apg), and third in field goal percentage (44.8).
Wade joined the Sky as coach and general manager last November after spending two seasons as an assistant coach under coach Cheryl Reeve with the Minnesota Lynx. He was a part of the coaching staff that led Minnesota to the 2017 WNBA championship.
Before joining the Lynx, Wade served as an assistant with the San Antonio Stars from 2012-16.
Wade still ranks among Kennesaw State's top 10 for single-season 3-point and free-throw shooting percentages. He was a key part of the 1997-98 Owls team that went 19-10 to reach the Peach Belt Conference tournament semifinals. Wade led the team in free-throw percentage (87.3 percent) and assists (86) that season.
After finishing his career at Kennesaw State, Wade played professionally in Europe for nearly 13 years before joining the coaching ranks.
