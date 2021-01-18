Former Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Tony Ingle has died.
Ingle had been on a ventilator because of complications with the coronavirus. He was 68. His son, Israel Ingle made the announcement on Twitter late Monday night.
"It’s with a shattered heart I post this," he wrote. "My dad, Coach Tony Ingle passed away tonight. I’m so blessed to have had such an amazing father & example throughout my life!! I love you dad!! I already miss you!! Thanks to everyone who has prayed for our family during this tough time."
Golden Ingle, a second of four sons, also made an announcement on Facebook.
"I was blessed this evening to be with my Dad as he took his final breaths," he wrote. "I love him so much. He is a man of God who lived life to the fullest. I want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers on our behalf. There is no way our family could’ve made it through this with out them.
"Dad always helped us through tough times with fun and laughter. I can’t help but remember the poem he wrote when his mother passed away. It reads, “Life is short, serious, and frail. Learn from it, laugh at it, and live it well!”
"I love you Dad and miss you already but I know our Heavenly Father needs you with him now. One of my favorite quotes, 'What you do for yourself is gone when you’re gone, but what you do for others is your legacy that lives on.' I’m glad to join thousands of other people to be part of your legacy that lives on."
Tony Ingle's daughter, Sunshine Ingle-Tuckett, said her father had contracted the virus in early December and was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 20. On Jan. 8 he was put on the ventilator and he was expected to stay on it for a month.
Ingle is survived by his wife Jeanne and five children, including Elliot and current Kell girls basketball coach Tony Jr.
Ingle was a head coach for 33 years making stops at Gordon College, Alabama-Huntsville and BYU, but he made his biggest mark at Kennesaw State where he built the Division II program into a national power. He took the team to three straight Division II NCAA tournament appearances from 2003-2005. During the 2003-04 season the Owls went 35-4 and won the Division II national championship, beating Southern Indiana 84-59, in Bakersfield, California.
In 2006, Kennesaw State decided to move to the the Division I level and Ingle led the program through the transitional period. He remained coach until the end of the 2010-11 season.
In 2013 he returned to his alma mater, Dalton State, where he had played in the early 1970s. After 35 years the program was reborn under Ingle's watch. In the first season back, he guided the team to a 26-4 record. In Year 2, the Roadrunners went 32-4 and won the NAIA National Tournament, defeating Westmont (Calif.) 71-53 in the final, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was named the NAIA Coach of the Year that season.
Prior to his career in college basketball, Ingle coached at Cherokee High School from 1978-85. He led the team to the 1982 state championship game, where the Warriors came up one-point short in a 68-67 loss to Campbell High School.
Ingle was inducted to the Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.