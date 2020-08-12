Former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout Jonathan Keppler fired a closing round of 5-under par 67, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to capture the 69th Georgia Open on Sunday at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville.
Keppler, a Marietta resident and former Florida State golfer, finished at 15-under par 273 for the week and collected the first-place check of $6,000.
With his victory, it marked just the second time in tournament history that a father-and-son duo have won the title. Keppler and his PGA professional father, Stephen Keppler (1994, 1995), join an exclusive club with former PGA Tour pro Dewitt Weaver Jr. (1972, 1973, 1977, 1979) and his son, Dewitt Weaver III (1988).
Third-round leader and mini-tour professional Zach Caldwell of Alpharetta carded a final round of 2-under par 70 and finished one shot behind Keppler. Mini-tour player Jared O’Kelley of Canton claimed third place at 10-under par for the week, after a final round of 71.
Rounding at the top five were amateur Ruan Pretorius at 8-under par 280, and 2018 Georgia Open champion Tim O’Neal of Savannah, who shot the low round of the tournament with a 9-under par 63 to move up 16 spots Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.