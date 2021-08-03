Competing in the Olympics for the second time, former Kell High School and Georgia star Kendell Williams was fifth through the first two legs of the heptathlon Wednesday in Tokyo.
The 26-year-old Williams, who 17th at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, got off to a strong start, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 12.97 seconds, but she was unable to keep up with the lead pack in the high jump.
Williams made it as high as 1.80 meters, but she failed to clear the bar in three attempts at 1.83. Meanwhile, seven other athletes were able to clear 1.83 or higher.
Through the two events, Williams had 2,107 points. Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, the only one to clear 1.92 in the high jump, led with 2,176 points, followed by the American Erica Bougard (2,157), Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson (2,138) and Belgium's Noor Vidts (2,115).
The heptathlon will continue later in the day with the shot put and 200-meter dash before concluding Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
