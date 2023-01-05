Former Hillgrove point guard Jeremiah Wilkinson committed to play his college basketball at Mississippi State.
Wilkinson, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior from Powder Springs who now plays at The Skills Factory, a basketball developmental organization in Atlanta, posted his decision on social media Wednesday.
“I chose Mississippi State because it’s a great program that is on the come up,” Wilkinson said to On3.com. “With coach (Chris) Jans coming in this year, the program is going to get better. They have a really good college town that is really into sports, so I know that coming there we can turn the program up and get the fans behind us and try to get to the highest level possible.”
Wilkinson was the first commitment to Mississippi State from the class of 2024. The three-star recruit selected the Bulldogs over a number of other Division I programs, including Georgia State, Florida, Mississippi, Butler, Murry State, Rice and Saint Louis, among others. He was also garnering interest from interest from Marquette, Loyola-Chicago and Providence.
Wilkinson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game this season against similar basketball prep programs. Last year, he helped lead Hillgrove to a 23-4 record, averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.