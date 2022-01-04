Chris Weinke, the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner and a seven-year NFL veteran, was hired to lead Georgia Tech's quarterbacks, coach Geoff Collins announced Tuesday.
Weinke, who led Florida State to a national championship as its quarterback in 1999, most recently spent three seasons at Tennessee, coaching running backs (2018) and quarterbacks (2019-20).
“I’m excited to welcome Chris and his family to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a release. “In addition to being one of the great quarterbacks in college football history himself, Chris has coached and trained some of the game’s top quarterbacks, and I can’t wait for our talented quarterbacks to benefit from his knowledge and experience.”
In addition to his three seasons at Tennessee, Weinke’s coaching resume includes a season as an offensive analyst at national champion Alabama (2017), two seasons as quarterbacks coach with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2015-16) and five seasons as the director of the IMG Football Academy (2010-14).
“I’m excited to be at Georgia Tech and grateful to Coach Collins for the opportunity,” Weinke said. “I already have a lot of familiarity with the staff, having previously worked with Chip (Long) and Brent (Key), having played with (defensive backs coach) Travares Tillman with the Panthers and having recruited (running backs coach) Mike Daniels’ players when he was a high school head coach. It’s an honor to join such a great group of coaches. I can’t wait to get started with all of them and the really talented players in the quarterback room.”
As a player, Weinke put together one of the best careers by a quarterback in college football history at Florida State from 1997-2000. He helped lead the Seminoles to four Atlantic Coast Conference championships and still owns team records for passing yards (9,839), completions (650) and touchdown passes (79) in a career. His 14 300-yard passing games are tied for the most in Florida State history.
As a junior in 1999, Weinke threw for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 61.5% of his passes, en route to a perfect 12-0 record and a 46-29 Sugar Bowl win over Virginia Tech that gave Florida State the national championship. As a senior in 2000, he passed for a team-record 4,167 yards and a then-record 33 touchdowns while completing 61.7% of his passes, en route to winning the Heisman Trophy, the Johnny Unitas Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.
Weinke went on to be selected in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL draft and enjoyed a seven-year career with the Carolina Panthers (2001-06) and San Francisco 49ers (2007).
A three-sport star during his high school years in St. Paul, Minnesota (football, baseball and ice hockey), Weinke was selected in the second round of the 1990 Major League Baseball draft and spent six seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization from 1991-96 before returning to Florida State to resume his collegiate football career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.