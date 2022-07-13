Following a standout softball career at Georgia Tech, former Harrison High School standout Whitney Stripling was selected for the institute's sports hall of fame.
Stripling, the former Whitney Haller, who played for the Yellow Jackets from 2006-09, is one of seven going into the hall of fame, joining former men's basketball coach Paul Hewitt, football standouts Andrew Gardner and Joshua Nesbitt, tennis player Guillermo Gomez, hurdler Shantia Moss and diver Evan Stowers.
The class of 2022 will be recognized in the fall of 2023, along with the class of 2023 set to be chosen in the spring.
“We’re honored to announce the newest class of Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Famers," athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a release. "These seven individuals have represented Georgia Tech with distinction as student-athletes, coaches and alumni, and are deserving additions to one of college athletics’ most decorated halls of fame. I’m looking forward to seeing them and officially inducting them to the GT Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.”
One of the top players during one of the Georgia Tech softball program’s greatest runs of success, Stripling earned first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors three times (2006, 2007 and 2009) and was a second-team choice in 2008.
Along the way, the first baseman led the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA regional appearances, including a super regional berth in 2009, along with ACC tournament and regular-season titles. In all, Georgia Tech averaged 45 wins during Stripling's career.
Stripling still holds the Georgia Tech career records for home runs (61), RBIs (228) and total bases (514). Also among her honors were NFCA all-Southeast region honors three times at first base, ACC Rookie of the Year in 2006 and berths on the ACC all-tournament team in 2007 and 2009
Haller made the CoSIDA Academic all-district first team in 2007, 2008 and 2009, and she was named an NFCA all-American scholar-athlete in 2007 and 2009. She also was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2009 and made the academic all-ACC team all four years.
A President’s Scholar, Stripling graduated with a 3.91 grade-point average.
Hewitt coached Georgia Tech's basketball team from 2000-11, putting together a 190-162 record. He led the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA Tournament five times, including an unprecedented run to the national championship game in 2004.
Gardner was an offensive lineman for the Georgia Tech football team from 2005-08, starting all 48 games of his career until an injury ended his senior season. He went on to spend seven years in the NFL with four teams.
Nesbitt was a quarterback for the Georgia Tech football team from 2007-10, as part of the run-first option teams coached by Paul Johnson. He led the Yellow Jackets to three bowl games as a starter and left as the ACC's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks (2,806 yards).
Gomez was a three-time tennis All-American during his career from 2008-11. He finished his career with a 119-38 record in singles play.
Moss (2005-08) was a five-time All-American in the hurdles, earning the honor three times in the indoor 60-meter and twice in the outdoor 100-meter. She was the 2007 NCAA champion in the 60 hurdles and holds the team record with a time of 7.98 seconds.
Stowers (2004-08) was the first Georgia Tech diver to qualify for the NCAA championships, finishing as an All-American in the platform dive in 2006.
