When he first stepped on a wrestling mat as an 8-year-old, Tom Fiacco had no idea he was beginning a relationship with the sport that would last a lifetime.
After competing in and then coaching the sport for more than 60 years, Fiacco is set to be inducted as part of the class of 2022 in the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Fiacco will be inducted in the “Lifetime Service to Wrestling” category, which recognizes individuals who have contributed 20 years or more of service to the sport. The induction ceremony will be held in Flowery Branch on April 24.
Other inductees include Adrian Anderson from Columbus, Shawn Fields of Flowery Branch, R. Garry Glenn from Oakwod, Steve Gwyn of Grayson, Barry Spector from Calhoun and Jerome Tillery of Covington.
“Being conducted into the national hall of fame is the highest honor I could get, and it's pretty incredible,” Fiacco said.
Fiacco, a longtime Cobb County educator, was a two time New York sectional wrestling champion in 1975 and '76 while attending Massena Central High School.
He was the head coach of the Harrison youth program for two years and served as the assistant coach of the varsity team from 2001-07 before beginning an eight-year run as the Hoyas' head coach. Fiacco also served another three years as an assistant after stepping away from he head reins.
Fiacco also spent time at Walker and Stone Mountain high schools in DeKalb County before coming to Cobb County to coach at Sprayberry. He is a member of the Massena Central, Harrison High School and Cobb County Wrestling halls of fame.
His sons, Nick, Ben and Anthony, wrestled at Harrison during Fiacco’s coaching career, all earning various championship titles throughout their respective career.
“I started wrestling when I was 8 years old, and I started coaching back in 1979.” Fiacco said. “My kids all wrestled. It's been a family affair.”
