Brandon Gaudin, formerly the radio voice for the Georgia Tech athletics, was named the new TV play-by-play announcer for Atlanta Braves telecasts by Bally Sports.
“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” the 39-year-old Gaudin said in a release. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”
Gaudin replaces Chip Caray, who recently left after 18 years to become the new play-by-play commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gaudin has spent the last seven years working as a play-by-play broadcaster for Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network, broadcasting Major League Baseball, NFL and college football and basketball games.
“Brandon is the perfect fit for what we were looking for as the new voice of the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports,” Jeff Genthner, the senior vice president and general manager of Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, said in the release. “His proven qualifications as a national broadcaster, coupled with his passion for the Atlanta Braves and city of Atlanta make him an excellent fit for our broadcast team. We are excited to welcome him to Bally Sports.”
Gaudin has also served as the play-by-play voice of the Madden NFL series of video games, which he has done since its 2017 edition.
Gaudin spent three years calling Georgia Tech football, men’s basketball and baseball games from 2013-16 before moving on to network television, though he has since maintained his residency.
Among Gaudin's notable calls was the so-called "Miracle on Techwood Drive," Lance Austin's 2015 return of a missed field goal for a touchdown to give Georgia Tech and upset of Florida State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
A native of Evansville, Indiana, Gaudin graduated as the “Most Outstanding Communications Student” in Butler University’s class of 2006. After college, he began his professional career broadcasting minor league baseball in the Los Angeles Angels' organization.
