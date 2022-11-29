Georgia Southern Eagles place kicker Alex Raynor (19) during the NCAA football game between Georgia Southern and Appalachian State at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Statesboro, Georgia. (Photograph by AJ Henderson / Georgia Southern Athletics)
Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor was named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after the Eagles defeated archrival Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime Saturday.
Raynor, a former Harrison High School standout, made all six extra points and made a 35-yard field goal in the win. He also had a 3-yard run on a fake field goal -- taking the pitch from punter Anthony Beck -- that gained a first down.
That led to a touchdown to give Georgia Southern the lead back in the third quarter. The Eagles eventually prevailed in the second extra session, earning bowl eligibility with the win.
Raynor has made 16 of 18 field goals this season and is tied for the Sun Belt lead with 96 points scored.
DeShields named C-USA Rookie of the Week
Denim DeShields was named Conference USA Rookie of the Week after leading UAB to an overtime victory over Valparaiso and a second-place finish at the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas.
DeShields, a former McEachern High School standout, averaged 19.7 points per game in the three games played last week. She scored 20 points against Valparaiso and a career-high 25 points against George Mason.
DeShields scored 14 points in the last game of the tournament, in a losing effort to LSU. She is averaging 13.8 points per game so far on the season.
Johnson earns second SEC freshman honor
LSU freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for a second time last week.
Johnson, a former Sprayberry standout, put up a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds in a win against Northwestern State to secure the first double-double of her career. In a win against Houston Christian, she had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists through her first seven games with the Tigers.
