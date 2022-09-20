Former North Cobb High School catcher Harry Ford homered for the third time in three games, and Great Britain beat Spain 10-9 in 10 innings Tuesday to qualify for the World Baseball Classic for the first time.
Great Britain went 3-0 at a qualifier in Regensburg, Germany, also beating Germany 8-1 and France 14-4.
The 19-year-old Ford, whose parents were born in Britain, homered in each game of the qualifier. In all, he batted .455 (5-for-11) with five runs scored, a double and eight RBIs.
The success in Germany continued a successful 2022 for Ford, one of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners' organization. The 12th overall pick out of North Cobb in 2021, Ford batted .274 with 23 doubles, 11 homers, 65 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for the Class A Modesto Nuts.
Ford was not the only player with Cobb County ties to play for the British team.
McKenzie Mills, a former Sprayberry High School pitcher, started on the mound against France on Friday, allowing one run off five hits in three innings.
The 26-year-old Mills, an 18th-round selection of the Washington Nationals in 2014, played independent baseball this year, splitting time with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League and the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican League.
Mills went 9-1 with a 2.99 ERA for Maryland, for which he was on the same pitching staff as McEachern High alum Dalton Geekie.
Great Britain will play in the World Baseball Classic in March as part of Pool A in Taichung, Taiwan, with Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Cuba and Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.