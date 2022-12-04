Fred McGriff is finally a Hall of Famer.
McGriff was voted in Sunday by the Contemporary Era committee, which was formed by the Hall to consider players who starred since 1980 and were not elected in the annual voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
McGriff, 59, hit 493 home runs during a 19-year controversy-free career that included 13 seasons of 27 or more homers, seven straight top-10 league MVP finishes and a World Series championship with the Atlanta Braves. He had two stints with his hometown Tampa Bay Rays, as well as time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.
McGriff was elected unanimously by the 16-member committee. He was the only player elected from an eight-man ballot that also included Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling.
McGriff was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, collecting broken bats at the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training camp and selling sodas in the stands at Tampa Stadium. He played baseball at Jefferson High, where he was cut from the team as a sophomore but got bigger, stronger and better over his final two years.
McGriff impressed enough to be taken in the ninth round of the 1981 draft by the Yankees. He was traded the next year as a low-level minor-leaguer in a five-player deal to the Jays, reaching the majors in 1986. He emerged the next year as a consistent big-league slugger, going on to average 35 homers over a seven-year stretch.
He was traded to the Padres for the 1991 season, to the Braves in July 1993 — and helping them to the 1995 World Series championship — then sold to the hometown Devil Rays for their inaugural 1998 season, a favorite of original general manager Chuck LaMar.
McGriff was traded in July 2001 to the Cubs, signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in 2003 and returned to the Rays in 2004 for a final run, trying to reach the 500-homer plateau. Had the 1994-95 seasons not been shortened by labor strife, he might have already been there.
During 10 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, McGriff never came close to the 75 percent threshold needed for election, surpassing 24 percent only in 2019, his final year of eligibility, when he got to 39.8.
That lack of support was a source of considerable frustration for his supporters, who felt he was being overlooked and even penalized in comparison to players who were connected to the use of performance-enhancing drugs. McGriff chose to not say much, often just saying that he was happy to be considered.
The committee includes Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Jack Morris, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell; major-league executives Paul Beeston, Theo Epstein, Derrick Hall, Arte Moreno, Kim Ng, Dave St. Peter and Ken Williams; and veteran media members Steve Hirdt, LaVelle Neal and Susan Slusser.
The Contemporary Era committee, one of three created by the Hall in the latest iteration of the veterans committee, will meet once every three years; the next time is in December 2025.
