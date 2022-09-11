Anthony Varvaro, a former major league relief pitcher who retired from baseball to become an officer with the Port Authority Police Department, died Sunday as he was en route to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.
According to the Atlanta Braves, for whom Varvaro pitched from 2011-14, said the 37-year-old Staten Island, New York, native was on his way to serving at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
According to the Staten Island Advance, Varvaro's car was struck near the Holland Tunnel, which connects New Jersey with Lower Manhattan underneath the Hudson River.
The Braves' organization said it was "deeply saddened" by Varvaro's death, and that their "thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues."
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also issued a statement, according to the Advance.
“Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service.
"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro."
Varvaro, a 12th-round pick out of St. John's in 2005, made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2010 before being selected by the Braves off waivers before the 2011 season.
The right-hander went on to serve parts of four seasons in the Atlanta bullpen in a setup role ahead of closer Craig Kimbrel, including as part of the 2013 NL East championship team. Traded to Boston ahead of the 2015 season, Varvaro spent two years with the Red Sox organization before retiring to pursue entering law enforcement.
Varvaro ended his major league career with a 7-9 record, 3.23 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 183 2/3 innings.
Varvaro was initiated as a member of the Port Authority police force in 2016 and had served as a transit officer. He was also a supporter of the Snug Harbor Little League on Staten Island.
Varvaro is survived by his wife, Kerry, and their four children.
