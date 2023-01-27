When Mickey McMurtry first arrived at Lassiter High School, the baseball complex did not look anything like it does today.
Instead of the well-manicured field, padded fence and 50-foot pine trees, there was a chain link fence in the outfield and saplings planted behind it. When McMurtry became an assistant coach in 1989, building the complex became a passion of his, and after he was named head coach in 1992, the complex, along with his team, became not just the best in the state, but one of the best in the country, too.
Over the next 18 years as head coach, McMurtry compiled a record of 537-156, winning seven region titles, making seven trips to the state finals and earning state titles in 1999 and 2006.
In 1999, Lassiter also won national championship nods from Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball, and under McMurtry's tenure, 90 players continued their baseball careers at the collegiate level and 17 went on to play professional baseball.
McMurtry's success on the diamond will be celebrated Tuesday along former Lassiter athletes Rebecca Myers, Samantha Bosma-Seedorf and Shannon O’Malley as they represent the newest class of inductees into the school's athletic hall of fame.
The quartet will be honored during halftime of the boys basketball game against Johns Creek.
"The Lassiter Hall of Fame is an exclusive fraternity designed to honor the players, coaches and community members who’ve left lasting contributions at Lassiter and beyond," athletic director Scott Kelly said in a release. "These four new members represent Lassiter Athletics at its very best."
Myers excelled on the basketball court and the soccer field.
In basketball, the 1993 graduate totaled 1,156 points, 503 steals and 478 assists over four years, and she also set a single-game record of 12 steals.
However, Myers' greater expertise came in soccer, where she scored 71 goals, had 35 assists and made first-team all-county all four years. After going on to play collegiately at Massachusetts, she was a member of four Atlantic 10 Conference championship teams, three NCAA Sweet 16 squads and one Final Four team.
Myers is the Minutewomen's second all-time leading scorer and was the 1993 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and 1994 conference tournament MVP.
Myers, who went on to serve as an assistant coach at her alma mater as well as at Dayton, is currently an administrator at Cambridge High School in Milton.
Bosma-Seedorff was the leader of the girls swimming and diving team that won four straight state championships from 2008-11. She was a 14-time high school All-American and the Class AAAAA Swimmer of the Year in 2011.
Bosma-Seedorff, who still holds the Lassiter record for the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, continued her career at Texas A&M, where she was a 10-time NCAA All-American, a member of the Aggies' record-holding 200-freestyle relay team and a two-time U.S. Olympic trials qualifier in 2012 and '16.
O’Malley, another leader of the swim team that won four straight titles, was a four-time high school All-American and a recipient of the Bobbie Bailey Cobb County Female Athlete of the Year Award.
O'Malley, who still holds the Lassiter and Cobb County record for the 100 breaststroke, moved on to Georgia, where she was a four-time Southeastern Conference champion, two-time NCAA national champion and qualified for the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic trials in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
