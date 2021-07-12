After a standout high school career playing catcher for North Cobb, Harry Ford is heading to the great northwest to play pro ball in Seattle.
The Mariners selected Ford with the 12th pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.
“Still feels like a dream, beyond blessed,” Ford Tweeted on Monday.
Ford became the eighth Cobb prospect selected in the first round of the MLB Draft since 2011 when his name was called on Day 1, though he was the first since 2017. Only Marietta’s Dansby Swanson, who went first to the Diamondbacks in 2015, and Tyler Stephenson, who went 11th to the Reds, were drafted higher in that time period. Should he make it to the major leagues, Ford could find himself on the same team as former Mount Paran Christian outfielder Taylor Trammell, who was called up to the big club this season.
The Seattle Times reported Ford’s physical tools and skills behind the plate drew the Mariners in, and his pro-level batting practice in front of Seattle General Manager Jerry Dipoto sealed the deal.
Ford, who Perfect Game ranked as the top catching prospect in the 2021 high school class, has a strong arm and a fast bat after adding 40 pounds in North Cobb’s weight room over the past four years, and he is unusually fast for a catcher. He ran a 6.5 second 60 yard dash, according to Perfect Game.
“Defensively, he’s got the arm and the athleticism that would serve him well as a catcher, and his offensive skill set is pretty impressive as well,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “He’s got tremendous bat speed and he’s extremely strong. He’s put a lot of time in in the weight room, and I think it’s benefitted him with his bat speed because I think he can be a little more selective and can lay off pitches.”
Ford told the Seattle Times that he prides himself on his potential for positional versatility, Seattle Amateur Director of Scouting Scott Hunter said the organization sees him as a catcher.
“While some teams have talked about him potentially playing another position, to me his biggest asset is that he’s an excellent hitting catcher. He provides both premium defense and a pretty good offensive skill set as well. I think that makes him that much more valuable,” Callahan said. “A transition to another position is kind of doing a disservice to the pride that he takes in calling a good game and being a great defensive catcher.”
In addition to high-end athleticism and pro-level skills at the plate on both offense and defense, Callahan said Ford brings intelligence and charisma to the field. Ford has played catcher for North Cobb since his sophomore year.
Ford was the second catcher selected in the draft after Louisville’s Henry Davis was selected first overall, making him the top high school catcher selected.
