A pair of preseason Top 25 teams highlighted Kennesaw State’s men's basketball schedule, which was released Friday.
“I’m excited about the schedule,” Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “Going into Year 4, having the retention we’ve had with our players, bringing back our entire starting lineup and seven of our top eight, this is a schedule designed to test us on the road but also has our group in a position to win on the road as well.”
Nonconference highlights include four road games at Power Five or high mid-major opponents, starting with a road game at Florida on Nov. 11. The second Power Five opponent is Indiana, two days before Christmas in Bloomington.
Kennesaw State will travel to VCU after Thanksgiving, and it will make its first trip to the West Coast in six years with a Dec. 12 game at San Diego State.
“Going to Florida, VCU, San Diego State, Indiana -- all great programs, all great coaches -- we’ll get the chance to see how we are tested against teams at the top level in the country,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Then we’ll have a pair of return games and three opponents in a (multiple-team) event at Appalachian State. The chance to play two like opponents on a neutral court -- it’s still on the road but will be a great experience for us. Our schedule will allow us to be tested and allow us to improve so that once we get to ASUN Conference play, there won’t be anything we haven’t seen.”
The Owls begin the season at home Nov. 7 against LaGrange. Following the road game with Florida, they will host Brewton-Parker on Nov. 14. That will be the final home game for over a month as Kennesaw State will head to Boone, North Carolina, for a three-game event with games against Southeast Louisiana (Nov. 18), Appalachian State (Nov. 19), and Campbell (Nov. 20).
The VCU game Nov. 26 will be the start of four straight road games that include Mercer (Dec. 2) and Charleston Southern (Dec. 5) in a pair of return games, along with the contest at San Diego State.
The Owls will come back home to face Georgia College (Dec. 17) and former ASUN foe USC Upstate (Dec. 20) before the nonconference slate concludes at Indiana.
The previously announced ASUN schedule will begin on New Year’s Eve against Central Arkansas, then conclude on the road against the same Central Arkansas team Feb. 24.
This year’s ASUN tournament will have the top 10 teams advance, with no divisions for the 2022-23 season. All tournament games will be played on the higher-seeded teams' courts once teams reach the quarterfinal round, with the first-round games starting Feb. 27 at one of the top two seeds.
All 13 Kennesaw State home games, as well as all nine road games, will be shown on ESPN+. Coverage for the remaining nine games will be announced later this fall.
