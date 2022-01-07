MARIETTA — Flau’jae Johnson knew Friday’s matchup with Kell, the reigning Region 6AAAAAA champion with an unblemished 12-0 record this season, was going to be an early test to show Sprayberry's potential.
It was an opportunity for Sprayberry to show its early-season mishaps were in the past, and that, like Kell, it deserved consideration among the region's best.
Led by Johnson’s 40 points and seven rebounds, Sprayberry established itself as perhaps the team to beat with a commanding 82-65 victory.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-3, 6-0) now sit at the top of the region standings, just ahead of the Lady Longhorns (12-1, 5-1).
“Tonight just shows us who we really are. It shows us who we knew we were,” said Johnson, a senior LSU signee. “Everybody doubted us (heading into the game).”
Kell’s offensive struggles began early in the first quarter, as it was held scoreless for nearly the game’s first 3 minutes. Crystal Henderson’s nine points, all from behind the arc, were the main reason Kell entered the second quarter only down 19-15.
Kell could not get out of their own way to start the second quarter with six turnovers in 4 minutes, leading to a 12-6 run to give Sprayberry its first double-digit lead of the game. The Lady Yellow Jackets then held the Lady Longhorns to just one point in the remaining 4 minutes of the quarter and took a commanding 39-22 lead at the half.
Sprayberry opened the third quarter with the same intensity it showed in the second, scoring 19 points in just over 4 minutes to take a 58-30 lead. Kell barely outscored Sprayberry the rest of the quarter, but Johnson made sure to keep the momentum in the Lady Yellow Jackets’ favor by nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer for her 16th point of the third.
“Every third quarter (this season), we’ve come out kind of slow, and we made it a point tonight to come out fast, and that’s what we did,” Johnson said. “We came out fast, came out running.”
Kell was finally able to outscore Sprayberry in the fourth quarter, 27-18, but it did little to diminish the loss.
“We just did not play the way that we know how to play, and that’s really all it is,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “We just did not play Kell basketball today. At the end of the day, Flau’jae is a great player. She’s hard to stop, but we still have to play defense. … We dug ourselves in a hole that we just really couldn’t get out of.”
Henderson led Kell with 27 points, followed by Jada Peterson’s 21. Amaya Moss led the Lady Longhorns in assists and rebounds with six each.
For Sprayberrry, Anna Vereen finished went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line to finish with 21 points and a team-leading eight assists. Harmony Marks also reached double figures with 10 points.
“We needed this win,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “We just needed to beat a good team. We knew we had it in us, but we still just needed to beat a good team. And now that we’ve done that, I think the confidence we need is there. Because they’re playing more cohesive, they’re playing more as a family and a team, I think the sky is the limit.”
