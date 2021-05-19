Five athletes and a relay team from Cobb County were among 24 from around the state were named to the all-metro high school track and field team by the Atlanta Track Club.
Every member and team named to the all-metro team was crowned a state champion in last week’s state championships.
Harrison led the local honors with Riley Perlakowski (girls 800-meter run), Parker Buchheit (boys 800) and Sully Shelton (boys 3,200), as well as the girls 4x800 relay team of Perlakowski, Riley Curtis, Kate Curtis and Samantha McGarity.
Walon’s Tomisin Adenupe (girls high jump) and Marietta’s Max Herman (boys discus) also received all-metro honors.
Perlakowski’s title-winning time of 2 minutes, 8.11 seconds in the 800 was the fastest in the state and eighth-fastest in the country this season. Shelton’s time of 8:50.85 in the 3,200 set a new state record and was the country’s 11th-fastest time, while Harrison’s relay team set a record at the state meet with their winning time of 9:22.42.
Herman’s state meet throw of 169 feet, 2 inches was the fifth-best mark in Georgia this year. Adenupe’s jump of 5-6 was tied for fourth in Georgia.
“The Atlanta area’s best high school athletes returned to the track and to the field with focus and intensity in 2021,” Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah said in a release. “We look forward to bringing all these standout young men and women together to celebrate their successes and support their futures.”
The team will be honored at a banquet hosted by Atlanta Track Club on June 9.
Fans can vote for the most outstanding male and female track and most outstanding male and female field athletes. Voting for those awards at 11Alive.com and will remain open through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Votes will be paired with input from coaches to determine the winners who will be announced at the banquet and receive a $1,500 scholarship from Atlanta Track Club.
