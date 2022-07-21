ATLANTA -- Jimbo Fisher addressed his relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban on Thursday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Fisher said the conflict regarding Texas A&M’s potential recruiting violations surrounding name, image and likeness policies was addressed between he and Saban.
Fisher also said that any rift in the pair’s relationship has been amended, and he chalked up the situation as a misunderstanding between two competitive coaching minds.
“I have great respect for Nick. Unfortunately, our thing went public," Fisher said. "Sometimes, that happens in this world. Nothing is private anymore, is it? We all learn from this. We all will learn. Like I say, he will learn. Hopefully, I learn from things we do and say, and we move on from there, but I have great respect for him and their program like always.”
Another wrinkle in Fisher and his program’s NIL standing came when a video leaked in June allegedly showing a Texas A&M staff member telling recruits that they would be paid well if they decided to play for the Aggies, while gesturing to box seats at Kyle Field in College Station.
Fisher said the video was perceived incorrectly, stating that the staff member in the video had only been working for the team for about a month, and that he was referencing boosters’ impact on the program's holistic standing, not on individualized NIL packages.
“Do we all have NIL? Yes, we do, but that's what he was meaning. It's a transfer thing that we say with all recruits,” Fisher said. “The guys behind those things are the guys who pay for our program, what we do, the donations. That's what it was.”
Fisher continued to speculate on the repercussions of NIL implementation throughout the country without a uniform understanding among all teams. In alignment with the majority of coaches heard this week at SEC Media Days, Fisher said he hopes to see a more homogenous set of rules in the future.
“Each state has its own rules," Fisher said. "I mean, it's not just an NCAA thing or a national thing -- each state. For instance, in Texas, we cannot bring up NIL to a recruit. We can't say it, we can't promise. All we can say is if guys on our team have it.”
Other programs in different states, Fisher said, have the distinct advantage of addressing NIL opportunities during recruitment, even discussing the possibility of written NIL contracts before signing players.
Fisher said the fluctuating nature of the rules are frustrating.
“Change is inevitable,” he said. “That's the rules we have to play by, so we all have to adapt and adjust. You either adapt and adjust or you don't -- one of the two.”
Texas A&M, like every other program, is in the middle of adapting to these rules.
When it comes to managing locker rooms during the NIL era, Fisher said several aspects will remain constant. He said the best recruits will continue to stand out and that the best players will continue to play.
“I (haven’t) seen a rule in the rule book that said freshmen can't play, but I haven't seen one that says they have to play. That is all up to them based on the opportunities they have,” Fisher said. “I think that's where you have to be in your locker room to always be on top of those things and have a fresh line that kids can talk to you. As long as you communicate, you can always work out every problem.”
