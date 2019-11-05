Sprayberry fans will also be Allatoona fans this week.
The Yellow Jackets are currently in a four-way tie for third in Region 6AAAAAA with Creekview, Sequoyah and Dalton going into Friday's final regular-season games.
The four teams are battling for the final two playoff spots behind region leaders Harrison and Allatoona.
Seeking its first state playoff berth since 2011, Sprayberry must first take care of its own business by beating River Ridge at Jim Frazier Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets already hold victories over Dalton and Creekview and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with each. Their road, however, would get muddled if Sequoyah beat Allatoona. That could send the tiebreaker from straight head-to-head matchups to point differential.
In that case, Dalton would hold an edge, and Sequoyah would hold a head-to-head advantage with Sprayberry.
“Our motto is just to go 1-0 every week,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We also have to go 1-0 every day. That gets us better at practice. Right now, we’re focused on River Ridge. They are a good football team, and we’re focused on ourselves. That’s all that matters.”
Anther complicated scenario exists in the top half of Region 4AAAAAAA, where co-leaders Walton, Roswell and Etowah have all beaten one another.
Walton would win the title if it beats Woodstock and Etowah beats Roswell on Friday. The Raiders would finish second if they win and Roswell beats Etowah, or if Walton and Etowah both lose their final games.
If Walton and Roswell both lose, the Raiders would fall to third.
“We’re trying not to look at anything further than this week,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “If we’re fortunate to get a little help, we’ll be excited to get the region, but all that matters to us is being 1-0 on Friday.”
McEachern has already won Region 3AAAAAAA, while Marietta has secured the No. 2 seed. North Cobb will travel to Hillgrove on Friday, with the outcome determining the third and fourth seeds.
In Region 2AAAAAAA, Westlake can win the region with a victory over Campbell. If so, that would put East Coweta and Newnan in a battle for No. 2. Wheeler will travel Pebblebrook to determine which team earns the No. 4 seed.
Pope, meanwhile, is in a tough spot. The Greyhounds have already completed their regular season and will have to wait and watch to see if Chattahoochee can beat North Atlanta in Region 7AAAAAA. If Chattahoochee wins, the Greyhounds will clinch a playoff spot, while a North Atlanta win would eliminate Pope.
Kell is in position for Region 7AAAAA’s No. 3 seed, but it would stumble with a loss at 1-8 Woodland and a Hiram upset of region leader Carrollton.
In the Class A power ratings, Whitefield Academy leads the Cobb County private schools at No. 12. North Cobb Christian is 15th and should also be safely in the 24-team playoff bracket.
Walker is 24th and Mount Paran Christian 26th, but both teams may be able to secure spots in the bracket with a win.
