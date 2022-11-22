Fifteen Cobb County high school basketball players have been selected for the 2022-23 Atlanta Tipoff Club Watch List.
The watch list identifies the top 40 boys and girls players across the metro area. The players are selected by committees led by Hebron Christian girls coach Jan Azar and Norcross boys coach Jessie McMillan.
The girls side has the players spread out across the county as the seven players come from different schools. In Class AAAAAAA there are three players from Region 3AAAAAAA — McEachern’s Jada Bates, Marietta’s Kayla Day and Hillgrove’s Aryelle King. Sprayberry’s Anna Vereen is the lone player from Class AAAAAA and Crystal Henderson, who is currently leading Kell, the No. 1 team in the state in Class AAAAA.
Two players made it from the Class AA private schools in Jessica Fields, who is trying to lead No. 1 Mount Paran Christian to a second straight state championship, and Brooke Moore from North Cobb Christian.
The eight boys players come from five different schools. Wheeler leads the way with three players in Isaiah Collier, who just committed to USC, to join his teammate Arrinten Page, who also made the list, along with Jelani Hamilton.
McEachern had two players earn spots — Ace Bailey and Jamichael Davis — Pebblebrook’s Jauin Simon and Osborne’s Akia Fleming complete the Class AAAAAAA representatives.
Wheeler (No. 1), McEachern (No. 2), Pebblebrook (No. 4) and Osborne (No. 10) are all ranked in the top 10 of Class AAAAAAA.
The final county representative is Kell big man Peyton Marshall. The Longhorns are No. 1 in Class AAAAA.
