Fifteen Cobb County players were honored by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, as the organization announced the members of its midseason metro-Atlanta teams.
Eleven boys and four girls earned recognition.
The Wheeler boys led the way with three selections, their three Division I signees. Point guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page, who are both signed with Southern California, and guard Jelani Hamilton, an Iowa State signee, were honored. The trio have led the Wildcats to a 17-6 record and the top ranking in Class AAAAAAA.
Second-ranked McEachern (17-6) had two selections in forward Ace Bailey and point guard Jamichael Davis -- both of whom are committed to Rutgers.
Fifth-ranked Pebblebrook (16-7) also had two selections in point guard Jase McCullough and forward Jaiun Simon, who has signed with Dayton.
The two other Class AAAAAAA players selected were Osborne guard Akai Fleming and Walton guard Luke Flynn.
Class AAAAA No. 1 Kell (20-2) was represented by guard CJ Brown and 7-foot center Peyton Marshall, who is committed to Auburn.
Forward Jessica Fields was selected as a representative of the Mount Paran Christian girls. She has helped lead the Eagles to a 20-1 record and the No. 1 spot in Class AA.
Also honored was Kell point guard Crystal Henderson, who recently had her jersey retired and has led the Longhorns (18-5) to the top spot in Class AAAAA.
They were joined by a pair of Class AAAAAAA guards in McEachern's Jada Bates and Campbell's Brooke Suttle.
The players were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club girls and boys selection committees, chaired by Jan Azar (Hebron Christian) and Jesse McMillan (Norcross), respectively. In March, the organization will reveal is Miss and Mr. Georgia Basketball, along with the all-metro team, metro player of the year and metro coach of the year honors.
