Fifteen players from Cobb County were recognized on the Atlanta Tipoff Club's midseason team.
The list, released Friday, included 10 girls and five boys from Cobb.
In Class AAAAAAA, Campbell teammates Laila Battle, Nia Bozeman and Sarah Taub were all named to the list. Battle is averaging 11.1 points and a team-best 3.3 assists per game, while Bozeman leads the team with 11.3 points per game. Taub, a North Florida signee, is adding 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
Chloe Sterling, who helped lead Marietta to the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state championship, was also selected. The James Madison signee leads the Lady Blue Devils with 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Also named were two from McEachern -- Kristen Roche and South Carolina Upstate signee Caelen Ellis.
From Class AAAAAA, Kell’s Crystal Henderson and Sprayberry’s Flau’Jae Johnson, an LSU signee and McDonald’s All-American, were selected. The two were scheduled to square off Friday for first place in Region 6AAAAAA.
Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn, a Georgia Tech signee, and Katelyn Dunning were chosen in Class A Private.
On the boys side, Pebblebrook’s Andre Young (Troy) and Kami Young (Rider) were named to the list, as was McEachern’s Braden Sparks.
In Class AAAAAA, Wheeler five-star junior guard Isaiah Collier and Kyle Burns (Radford) made the team.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release its Metro Player of the Year and all-metro teams later this spring.
