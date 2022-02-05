Kennesaw State knocked down 15 3-pointers, including the game-clincher with 29 seconds left to hold off a late rally and claim a 75-70 victory over Bellarmine in ASUN Conference men’s basketball Saturday night from Freedom Hall.
KSU reached double-digits in season wins for the first time since 2017-18, improving to 10-13, and moved into a third-place tie in the ASUN East Division at 5-5. The five ASUN wins match the total conference victories from the previous three seasons combined. Bellarmine dropped to 13-11, 7-3 in the ASUN with just its third home loss of the season.
Two days after playing a triple-overtime game at Eastern Kentucky, the Owls found themselves in another close game down the stretch.
Leading 71-70 with one minute to play, the Owls ran the shot clock all the way down to 1 second before Chris Youngblood made his fifth 3-pointer of the game from the deep corner, right in front of the KSU bench, for a four-point lead. The Knights missed two free throws and a three-pointer on the other end, while KSU added a free throw to seal the game.
“So proud of the guys (Saturday)," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "I told them after the EKU game that we would find out a lot about ourselves over the next 48 hours. Will the storyline be we played hard but ran out of gas, or we fought through adversity together and pulled out a gritty win? They chose the latter. I’m so proud of this group.”
In all, the Owls made 15 3-pointers. They were led by Youngblood's l17 points. Demond Robinson finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Terrell Burden finished with 10 points and seven assists. Spencer Rodgers, last year's leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 14 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Bellarmine led 39-38 at the break, but Youngblood opened second half with a 3-pointer to put KSU up 41-39, and the Owls never trailed again. Holding a 48-45 edge, three-pointers from Burden, Kasen Jennings and a pair from Youngblood gave the Owls their largest advantage of the game at 64-46 with 11 minutes to play.
Bellarmine went on a 24-9 run over the next 10 minutes. The Knights hit 8-of-12 during that stretch, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, and closed to within one, 71-70 with exactly one-minute left.
CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 22 points, Dylan Penn finished with 16, Ethan Claycomb 14 and Sam DeVault 10.
Women's Basketball
Kennesaw State 72, Bellarmine 65: The Owls had their best offensive performance of the conference schedule thanks to three players in double-digits.
Freshman Prencis Harden had a career high with 11 points and seven rebounds, Amani Johnson finished with 16 points and five assists, and Alexis Poole added 12 points.
Poole and Johnson combined for 22 points in the first half to build a 34-29 lead. KSU (7-13, 3-6) led by seven at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when Harden scored eight of her points in the final 10 minutes.
