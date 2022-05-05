ACWORTH -- Drew Fields let his pitching, and the crowd, do his barking for him as he led Allatoona to a 3-0 victory over South Effingham in a deciding Game 3 of their second round series in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Fields dominated the strike zone needing only 73 pitches to throw the complete-game shutout. He was so efficient he only allowed four Rebels batters to reach two-ball counts. He threw no more than 13 pitches in any inning, and his last two innings were his best, needing nine pitches to retire the side in the sixth, and only five to get the last three outs in the seventh.
"He was a dog out there (Wednesday)," catcher Aiden Jolley said. "He had it from the start. His changeup kept them off balance. He was awesome."
The victory sends the Buccaneers into the state quarterfinals for the fourth straight season. They will host Alexander, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday.
Fields was pitching for the first time since April 18 when he defeated Wheeler. He said he had some early butterflies because he was making his first playoff start, but Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said Fields was the perfect pitcher to face South Effingham in a Game 3.
"He's around the zone," Hansen said. "They thrive on being able to move people over and we needed a pitcher who doesn't walk many batters. His changeup is devastating and he can command both sides of the plate."
With a little help from his defense, Fields quickly settled in.
South Effingham's best chance to score came in the top of the first inning. With a runner on second and two outs, the Rebels' Hunter Walthour singled to center. Starting pitcher Kaleb Johnson tried to come around and score, but he was cut down at the plate by a perfect throw from Jackson McElvy.
"That kind of defense is noting less than a pitcher's dream," Fields said. "All it does is elevates our level of confidence."
It appeared to raise the confidence of the whole team heading to the home half of the inning.
With one out, Taylor Shultz came up and launched a solo home run over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead. Then with two outs Will Mosely doubled. Ethan Sutton hit a grounder to short, which should have been the third out, but as Mosley advanced to third he shielded Rebels' shortstop Carson Spendiff from the ball just long enough to cause him to bobble it for an error.
Allatoona then stole a run when Sutton purposely left first and tried to get in a rundown. With Sutton drawing the attention of the pitcher and infield, when he drew a throw, Mosley took off from third and stole home. Blake Wootton followed with an RBI single and the Bucs led 3-0.
They finished the inning with four hits, and that was all they would get for the rest of the game, because from that point on, Johnson was as good as Fields if not better. Johnson set down the next 19 batters in a row. After throwing 33 pitches to get out of the first inning, he needed only 46 to shut down the Bucs over the following five.
"That's their No. 1 pitcher," Hansen. "He's been their guy all year. I thought we had a good approach early, but he began mixing up his pitches and he got us off our timing."
Ironically, Johnson's success may have been something that aided Fields and his ability to maintain his focus throughout the game.
"I didn't have time to sit in the dugout and just watch the guys bat around the order," he said. "I got in there, got a little rest and then I was right back out there. It really kept me engaged in the game."
South Effingham had one other scoring threat. After a leadoff double in the fifth by Aaron Benton, he was replaced by pinch runner Justin Martell. Fields tried to pick him off, but his throw bounced into center field. When Martell tried to advance to third, McElvy, who was backing up the play, grabbed the ball and threw a strike to third to erase Martell.
McElvy would make a third highlight play in the sixth. Playing shallow, he had to turn and track down a deep fly ball by Noah Hollis. He made an over-the-shoulder catch just short of the wall in deep, straight-away center.
"If it flies, it dies," Jolley said. "Anything out there (McElvy's) going to go get it."
