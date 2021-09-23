The Marietta girls basketball team will begin its quest to defend its 2021 state title as it hosts the Ladies Thanksgiving Showcase from Nov. 22-24.
Marietta will host a six-team field that includes Chattahoochee, Langston Hughes, Locust Grove, South Cobb and Valdosta.
“We have a range of competitive teams, from some teams that are looking to rebuild and get an early challenge, to one of the best teams in the state in Valdosta and Langston Hughes,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “Valdosta is coming a long way to get a taste of metro-Atlanta basketball, and I feel like it’s a well-rounded opportunity for teams to prepare for the year.”
DeWitt said the showcase will be a good test for his team, and that he is excited to see how his team will compete.
“I do feel it will help our girls out playing against Valdosta, Langston Hughes and Locust Grove,” he said. “It is going to allow us to work on some things and expose some things we need to know about to survive through December. I do believe that it will allow our players to showcase their skills and figure some things out about themselves that they have been working on.”
Among the talented players set to compete are Marietta’s Chloe Sterling, Langston Hughes' Ta’Mia Stargell and Valdosta’s Essence Cody, a five-star recruit for the class of 2023 HoopGurlz rankings.
DeWitt hopes college coaches from around the country will be watching the showcase’s live stream.
“That’s one of my key goals is bringing talent so that the kids, not just Marietta girls, but any girls that participate in our showcase will have opportunities beyond high school,” DeWitt said. “Hopefully, this stopping point will be something that can trigger that from college coaches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.