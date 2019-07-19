Gabby Gonzales’ storybook career at Walton High School has officially came to a close.
Now in Columbus, Ohio, taking summer classes at Ohio State, her new story as a freshman for the Buckeye volleyball team is beginning.
Labeled as Walton’s top offensive player, 6-foot-3 Gonzales was just as strong on defense in leading the Lady Raiders to four straight state championships.
Gonazles capped her high school career with 539 kills and a .515 attack percentage as a senior. She also finished with 237 digs, 27 blocks and 34 aces.
Gonzales was twice named Georgia Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons, and she was a MaxPreps first-team All-American as a junior.
For her dominating efforts on the court, Gonzales is the 2018-19 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Female Athlete of the Year.
Gonzales expects that the four years of success she experienced at Walton under coach Suzanne Fitzgerald -- the team went a combined 157-14 with a nationally regarded schedule -- will prepare her well for the next four years at Ohio State.
“I learned that details do matter,” Gonzales said of her Walton years. “It was all the little things that makes you successful. I’m also going to miss the girls I played the last six years with.”
Now, she has new teammates and new obstacles.
Gonzales is already into her summer workouts at Ohio State, which included an 11-day trip to South America, where the team visited Brazil and Peru for some sightseeing and extra match play.
The acclimation process has been smooth overall. No longer the tallest player on court, Gonzales is still getting accustomed to going up against players her own size.
Three of her current teammates listed at 6-2, including Walton teammate Reilly MacNeill, who also signed with the Buckeyes. Two others share Gonzales' height at 6-3, two more are 6-4 and another is 6-6, which means Gonzales has to be creative in going up against the block.
“It’s been a big adjustment,” Gonzales said. “This year, I’m the average height. It’s helping me to better mix up my shots and compete at a higher level.
“One thing (Ohio State does) that I haven’t seen before is that they hold each other accountable. They’re held to a high standard, and it makes us better every day.”
In Gonzales final match in a Walton uniform, the Class AAAAAAA state championship match against Milton, she compiled 17 kills, two digs and a block in leading the Lady Raiders to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 victory.
Arguably her best performance of the season came in the semifinals, a 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 win at North Gwinnett that was tougher than the score indicated.
Gonzales delivered 25 kills in that match to help beat the Lady Bulldogs win in straight sets.
She was also instrumental in helping Walton win the California Challenge in San Diego during the regular season.
